Sarah Storey became Great Britain's most successful Paralympian at the Tokyo Games last year

Sarah Storey will lead a 27-strong British squad at the Para-cycling track World Championships as she returns from injuries sustained in an August crash.

Storey, Britain's most successful Paralympian with 17 golds, suffered broken ribs and a partially collapsed lung in the incident in Quebec, Canada.

The 44-year-old will seek to defend her women's C5 individual pursuit world title, with fellow world champions Jody Cundy, Jaco van Gass, Neil Fachie and James Ball also set to compete external-link in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.

The championships, which start on 20 October, are the first Para-cycling track Worlds since before the Covid-19 pandemic and are taking place in the velodrome set to be used for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Stephen Park, Great Britain cycling team performance director, said: "With a number of debutants representing Great Britain for the first time in what will be the Paralympic velodrome at Paris 2024, I am expecting to see some impressive performances that will start to give us an idea of what successes the next Paralympics could bring for the Great Britain cycling team."