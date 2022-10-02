Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Catherine Debrunner and Marcel Hug won the women's and men's wheelchair races

Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner set new course records as they completed an all-Swiss sweep of the London Marathon wheelchair titles.

Four-time champion Hug defended his 2021 crown in one hour, 24 minutes and 38 seconds, holding off a late overtake attempt by American Daniel Romanchuk.

Great Britain's David Weir - making his 23rd consecutive London Marathon appearance - was third.

Debrunner won her first London title in one hour, 38 minutes and 24 seconds.

Previously a sprinter, it was the 27-year-old's second marathon victory in a week after winning her maiden title over the distance in Berlin last week.

American Susannah Scaroni was second, almost four minutes back, while Great Britain's Eden Rainbow-Cooper was third.

Defending champion Manuela Schar of Switzerland did not make the start line.

The 2022 London Marathon wheelchair races are the richest in history, after the total prize fund was increased by $57,800 (£48,000).

The total prize money on offer has increased from £118,700 to £167,000, with the winners of the men's and women's races receiving £29,300 each, up from £20,900 in 2021.