Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Olivia Broome also won silver for England at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Great Britain's Olivia Broome won silver in the women's under-55kg at the European Para-powerlifting Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Broome, 21, who won Paralympic bronze in Tokyo at under-50kg, stepped up a weight division but sealed a place on the podium with a lift of 115kg.

It was GB's fifth medal after two golds and a bronze on the opening two days.

Ukraine's world champion Maryana Shevchuk was third with 101kg as Besra Duman of Turkey won gold with 120kg.

Chorley-born Broome added to the silvers she won in the under-50kg division at the 2021 World Para-powerlifting Championships, also in Tblisi, and in the women's lightweight category at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this year.