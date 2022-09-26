Hannah Russell has 11 major swimming titles

Three-time Paralympic champion Hannah Russell has announced her retirement from swimming.

The 26-year-old, who has a visual impairment, won double gold at the Rio 2016 Paralympics before retaining her S12 100m backstroke title five years later in Tokyo.

In total, she won 11 titles at Paralympic, World Championship and European level.

"The time feels right for me," said Russell.

"After three Paralympic Games and 35 international medals, finishing with a debut Commonwealth Games this summer was such an enjoyable experience - to be part of an integrated swimming team was really special, and with it being in Birmingham it meant lots of my family and friends could be there to support in the home crowd.

"In the pool, I have challenged myself both mentally and physically, working incredibly hard to get that extra one percent needed to be the best, and from a sporting perspective I can say that I achieved everything I set out to achieve. I'm leaving the sport on a high as I move on to a new challenge."

Russell, who was awarded an OBE in June, holds the current world records in both the S12 50m and 100m backstroke.

She will now embark on a career in primary teaching.

"I witnessed the legacy and impact the 2012 London Paralympics had on all young children and believe inspiring grassroots sports is where our new champions will be exposed," she said.

"It is vital that more visually impaired athletes are encouraged and given the confidence to take up swimming as I have always felt safe and secure in the water. It is so exciting to see the inclusion of a visually impaired relay for Paris 2024, which shows how far our sport and my VI category has progressed.

"Giving back to the sport has always been important to me. I'm looking forward to transitioning the skills I have learnt from my elite swimming career across to my teaching and making a difference in my community. My motto to all children and young people is 'if you believe, you can achieve'."