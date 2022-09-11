Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Alfie Hewett previously won the US Open wheelchair singles title in 2018 and 2019

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September

Alfie Hewett beat Shingo Kunieda to win US Open men's wheelchair title and secure his sixth major singles trophy.

Britain's Hewett had lost this year's Australian Open and Wimbledon finals to Kunieda but came through 7-6 (7-2) 6-1.

It is the 24-year-old's first major singles title of the season and his third at Flushing Meadows.

"I want to dedicate this to my granddad - I hope you haven't turned off the TV because I know you hate when it gets close," Hewett said.

Hewett's victory also ended the 38-year-old Kunieda's bid for a calendar Grand Slam.

Hewett, runner-up to Kunieda in the past two US Open finals, twice trailed by a break in the first set before rallying.

He dominated the eventual tie-break and the second set, finishing the match with 39 winners to Kunieda's 16.

Afterwards he paid his respects to New York on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks across America.

"I know today is a difficult today for a lot of families out there," he said.

"What happened 21 years ago was awful and tragic for your country. I would just like to take this opportunity to pay my respects to all of those that were affected.

"You've got my heart, New York."

Hewett and compatriot Gordon Reid lost the men's doubles final on Saturday.