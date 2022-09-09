Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Great Britain's men won World Championship gold in 2018, while GB's women won silver

The Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Dubai have been postponed to 2023 due to a conflict of dates with the Fifa World Cup, which will take place in neighbouring Qatar.

The tournament was due to take place from 16-27 November but has now been moved to June 2023.

The Dubai government directive is based on security, health concerns and capacity in Dubai at the time.

Great Britain are the defending men's world champions from 2018.

GB's women won silver at the last edition of the championships in Hamburg, Germany, four years ago.