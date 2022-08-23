Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Both Tai (left) and Breen (right) claimed gold at this year's Commonwealth games in Birmingham

Olivia Breen and Alice Tai are among the nominees for National Lottery Athlete of the Year.

Both claimed gold medals in spectacular fashion on the track and in the pool at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.

"It's so exciting to be a nominee alongside so many amazing athletes," Breen told BBC Sport.

"I'm honoured to be nominated," Tai posted on social media.

The National Lottery Athlete of the Year award recognises athletic performance and the legacy of British athletes.

Both Breen and Tai along with eight others, including cyclist Laura Kenny and boxer Delicious Orie, are now in a public vote to decide who will be awarded the trophy in September.

'I was just smiling so much'

Sprinter and long jumper Breen, a member of Portsmouth Athletics Club, raced to an astonishing victory in the T37/38 100m final with a personal-best run of 12.83 seconds.

The 26-year-old, who won bronze at the event in 2018, became the first woman to win a track gold medal for Wales at the Commonwealth Games since 1990.

"It was surreal. Winning in front of a home crowd and my family and friends was amazing," said Breen.

"When I crossed the line I didn't quite know what to do with myself - I was just smiling so much.

"It would mean so much to win but I'm just happy to be nominated and I wish all the athletes good luck."

Olivia Breen (right) won Commonwealth Gold with a personal-best run in the women's T37/38 100m final in Birmingham

'It's an honour'

Para-swimmer Tai, from Bournemouth, won gold for England in the S8 100m backstroke in Birmingham just months after she had her right leg amputated below the knee.

The 23-year-old was born with clubfoot and had multiple operations as a youngster but said she had been gradually experiencing increasing pain and discomfort so chose to have an amputation.

"I didn't think I would be able to race this season," Tai told BBC Sport during the Games.

"I'm so grateful that Team England let me come here and compete."

Tai, who won gold medals at both the Rio Paralympics in 2016 and Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018, has been forced to miss major events in recent years due to injury.

Posting on Twitter, Tai said it was an honour to be nominated for the award after being out of the sport for so long and she thanked people for their continued support.