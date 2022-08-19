Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Great Britain's Emma Wiggs, Charlotte Henshaw and Jack Eyers each won European Championship Para-canoe gold while Jeanette Chippington and Hope Gordon claimed silvers in Munich.

Ten-time world champion Wiggs, 42, finished clear of team-mate Chippington in the women's VL2 200m event.

Henshaw, a seven-time world champion, clocked 57.02 seconds to edge Gordon to the women's VL3 200m title by 0.17.

Eyers, 33, won his men's VL3 200m gold in a European best time of 47.21secs.

In the men's VL2 200m final, Britain's Stewart Clark finished seventh.

Martin Tweedie also finished seventh in the men's VL3 200m, which saw Eyers beat Ukraine's Vladyslav Yepifanov by 1.718secs and France's Eddie Potdevin take the bronze.

Britain's five medals across three events came in an incredible 10-minute period on a superb first afternoon of finals in the canoe sprint programme.

Charlotte Henshaw and Hope Gordon were were part of the medal haul in Germany

Wiggs and Chippington completed GB's medal rush with their one-two in the women's VL2 200m final, which saw the former cross the line in a European best time of 56.036, 4.998secs ahead of her compatriot.

Chippington earned her 30th international medal as she took bronze in the world VL2 200m final, won by Wiggs two weeks ago.

The pair also won gold and bronze respectively at the Tokyo Paralympics last year - but Chippington ensured it would be European silver in Munich as she finished ahead of Germany's Katharina Bauernschmidt.

Henshaw, 35, and Gordon had finished first and second respectively in the VL3 200m - which will be included in the Paris 2024 Paralympics - at the World Championships earlier in August.

Henshaw, who also won her fourth successive KL2 world gold in Canada, has claimed seven world titles since making the switch from para-swimming in 2017 - having medalled in that sport at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympics.

She was pushed right to the line by Gordon, 27, who made history by becoming ParalympicsGB's first female Para-nordic skier at the Beijing Winter Olympics in March.