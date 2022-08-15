Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal won gold in Canada

Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal won gold in the women's tandem event at the Para-cycling Road World Championships in Canada, with Ronan Grimes winning the men's C4 road race.

It was a sixth World Championship title for double Paralympic gold medallists Dunlevy and McCrystal.

Irish pair Josephine Healion and Linda Kelly also took bronze in the tandem race on what was a successful final day at the competition for Ireland.

Dunlevy and McCrystal, who had taken silver in the time trial on Friday, held their lead after launching an attack on the climb with one and a half laps to go.

"I'm absolutely over the moon. It's our sixth World Championship medal and it's as special as the first. We lost the titles last year so it's great to that back to bring to Ireland," Dunlevy told RTE.

Grimes had won bronze in the time trial on Friday and came out on top in a five-rider sprint for the finish in the C4 final.

"Every year I've been getting a tiny bit closer, but I never knew I would actually make that top step in a road race and thinking how that would actually happen," he said.