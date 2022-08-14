Close menu

UCI Para-Cycling World Championships: Fin Graham and Fran Brown win gold for GB

Fran Brown on the course on her way to victory
Brown has won European and World Para-triathlon medals

Fran Brown won her second world title and Fin Graham claimed a first as Great Britain secured four road race medals at the Para-cycling Road World Championships in Canada.

Brown, who is also a talented triathlete, got the better of Kaitlyn Schurmann of Australia in the C1 event.

Graham made up for finishing just 0.08secs off gold in Friday's C3 time trial with a dominant display.

There was silver for Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl in the women's tandem event.

The time trial champions finished over a minute behind Irish gold medallists Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal.

In the men's C4 event, George Peasgood added to his time trial gold with road race bronze after being edged out in a sprint finish.

Graham, who made his Paralympic debut in Tokyo, where he won two silver medals, had his competition preparations hit by a bout of Covid last month.

But he showed no ill-effects and after an impressive time trial performance on Friday, the 22-year-old Scot starred again, finishing in one hour 49 minutes 31 seconds, 14 seconds clear of runner-up Steffen Warias of Germany.

