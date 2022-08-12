Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Sarah Storey has won 18 UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships gold medals

Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Holl won gold in the women's B time trial at the Para-Cycling World Championships.

Fran Brown then emulated their success with gold in the C1 time trial, before George Peasgood defended his C4 time-trial title in Baie-Comeau, Canada.

Fin Graham had earlier won silver in the men's C3 time trial.

But Sarah Storey will not be defending her world titles after failing to recover from a crash at a World Cup event last weekend.

The 44-year-old Briton won WC5 time trial and road race gold at the 2021 event in Portugal to make it 18 World Championship titles, but tests showed she has a partially collapsed lung.

"Unfortunately it wasn't just the concussion that needed attention and whilst initial rib pain was manageable with paracetamol that changed late on Wednesday night when suddenly I couldn't breathe properly," Storey wrote on Instagram.