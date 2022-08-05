Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Wiggs (front row, left) and Henshaw (back row, second left) defended their world titles for Britain

Emma Wiggs won her 10th world gold and Charlotte Henshaw retained her world title as Britain won six medals in 25 minutes at the ICF Canoe Sprint and Para-canoe World Championships.

Dave Phillipson, Rob Oliver and Hope Gordon won silver medals in Canada.

And Jeanette Chippington claimed her 30th international medal with bronze in the VL2 final, which was won by Wiggs.

"I'm really relieved, really chuffed," said Wiggs, 42. "It's been a tough year for lots of reasons."

Wiggs and Chippington also won VL2 gold and bronze, respectively, at the Tokyo Paralympics last year.

Henshaw defended her title in the VL3 as Gordon ensured a British one-two in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

It was the 35-year-old's sixth world title since making the switch from Para-swimming in 2017.

The VL3 will be included in the Paris 2024 Paralympics, with two medal opportunities.

"I knew it was going to be an exciting race and that showcased why it's been chosen for the Paralympic programme for Paris," said Henshaw.

Oliver narrowly missed out on gold in the men's KL3 final, while Phillipson claimed his first world silver in the men's KL2 final.