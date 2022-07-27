Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Storey has won 11 world titles

Paralympic and world champion Sarah Storey has been selected as one of Great Britain's 14 riders to compete at the UCI Para-Cycling World Championships in Canada next month.

Storey will be aiming to add to her 11 world titles as she rides in both road race and time-trial events.

Joining Storey in the C5 category will be current national champion Morgan Newberry.

The championships begin in Baie-Comeau on Thursday, 11 August.

Full team

Men: Matthew Robertson (MC2), Finlay Graham (MC3), Ben Watson (MC3), George Peasgood (MC4), Matthew Faucher (MH5), Felix Barrow (MT2)

Women: Fran Brown (WC1), Daphne Schrager (WC3), Dame Sarah Storey (WC5), Morgan Newberry (WC5)

Tandem: Sophie Unwin piloted by Jenny Holl (WB), Chris McDonald piloted by Adam Duggleby (MB)