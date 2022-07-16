Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Commonwealth title would 'complete the set' for Davies

Triple Paralympic and seven-time world champion Aled Sion Davies has set a new discus world record.

Davies, broke the F42 classification record with a throw of 56.21m at Bedford International Athletic Stadium.

He beat his previous best of 54.14m which he set in June 2016 at the IPC Athletics European Championships.

Saturday's event was the 31-year-old's final competition ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which starts later this month.