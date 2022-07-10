Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Claire Taggart competed in her second Paralympics in Tokyo last year

Larne woman Claire Taggart secured her second gold medal at the Boccia World Cup event in Povoa in Portugal.

After winning her first World Cup title in the individual event, Taggart helped Great Britain land the bc1/2 team gold.

The Northern Irish competitor, 27, won a tie-breaker in the individual final after the game had finished 2-2.

Taggart made history by becoming the first person from Northern Ireland to compete at the Paralympics in the sport of boccia at Rio in 2016.

She went on to compete at the delayed Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.