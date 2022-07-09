Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Diede de Groot (left) remains on course to complete back-to-back calendar Grand Slams

Wimbledon 2022 Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July

Diede de Groot won an eighth successive Grand Slam as she successfully defended her Wimbledon women's wheelchair singles title by defeating Yui Kamiji.

The Dutch top seed, 25, beat Japan's Kamiji 6-4 6-2 to claim her 15th Grand Slam singles title in straight sets.

It is a fourth Wimbledon triumph for De Groot, who also extended her remarkable winning streak to 56 matches.

She became the first women's wheelchair player to complete a calendar Grand Slam last year.