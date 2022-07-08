Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Claire Taggart competed in her second Paralympics in Tokyo last year

Larne woman Claire Taggart has won her first ever gold medal at a Boccia World Cup in Povoa.

The Northern Irish competitor was unbeaten throughout the tournament and won a tie-break in the final after the game finished 2-2.

The 27-year-old made history by becoming the first person from Northern Ireland to compete at the Paralympics in the sport of boccia at Rio in 2016.

She went on to compete at the delayed Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.