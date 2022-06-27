Disability sport calendar
BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2022.
The list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed; dates and venues are subject to change.
JULY
3-11: World Boccia Cup, Povoa de Varzim, Portugal
28-8 August: Commonwealth Games, Birmingham
AUGUST
3-7: Para-canoe World Championship, Halifax, Canada
10-14: Para-dressage World Championships, Herning, Denmark
11-14: Para-cycling Road World Championships, Baie-Comeau, Canada
SEPTEMBER
24-29: European Open Para-powerlifting Championships, Tbilisi, Georgia
OCTOBER
10-16: Wheelchair Rugby World Championship, Vejle, Denmark
20-23: Para-cycling Track World Championships, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France
NOVEMBER
1-6: Para-badminton World Championships, Tokyo
3-17: World Shooting Para Sport World Championships, Al Ain, UAE
3-18: Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup, England
6-12: World Para-table tennis Championships, Granada, Spain
16-27: Wheelchair Basketball World Championships, Dubai, UAE
29-4 December: Wheelchair Fencing European Championships, Krakow, Poland
DECEMBER
3-14: Boccia World Championships, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2023
JUNE
16-25: Special Olympics World Games, Berlin, Germany
JULY
8-17: Para-athletics World Championships, Paris, France
13-23: Para-archery World Championships, Pilzen, Czech Republic
31-6 August: Para-swimming World Championships, Manchester
AUGUST
10-20: European Para Archery Championships, Rotterdam, Netherlands
18-27: IBSA World Games, Birmingham