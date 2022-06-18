Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Britain's Tully Kearney broke two world records as she successfully defended her three world titles at the World Para-swimming Championships

Britain's Tully Kearney broke a second world record in as many days as she claimed gold in the S5 100m freestyle on the final day of the World Para-swimming Championships.

Kearney broke a 22-year-old record in the S5 200m freestyle on Friday, before again setting new figures on Saturday.

The 25-year-old finished in a time of one minute 13.34 seconds to complete the defence of her three world titles.

Britain also won three silvers and a bronze on the final day in Madeira.

Ellie Challis set a new British record with a time of 1:48.42 to win silver in the S3 100m freestyle - her fourth medal of the championships.

Jessica-Jane Applegate won silver in the S14 100m butterfly, while compatriot Poppy Maskill claimed bronze to complete a set of all three medals in her debut championships.

Reece Dunn recovered from illness and injury in the his preparations to win silver in the S14 100m butterfly.