Blind Football Euros: England lose on penalties to Turkey in semi-finals
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
England have been beaten on penalties by Turkey in the semi-finals of the Blind Football European Championships in Italy.
They lost 2-0 from the spot after the sides were locked at 0-0 after normal time in Pescara.
Brandon Coleman and Dan English were off target with their spot-kicks.
England came into the semi-finals unbeaten and will face Germany, who they beat in the group stages, in the play-off for third place on Friday.
Turkey will take on France in the final on the same day.
