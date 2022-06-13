Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Bethany Firth won a Paralympic gold for Ireland before switching to Great Britain, for whom she's won five

Great Britain's Bethany Firth and Stephen Clegg each made it two golds in two days at the start of the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira.

Firth defended her S14 100m backstroke title in 1:06.96 seconds, leading a British one-two-three.

The six-time Paralympic champion, 26, was followed by Poppy Maskill with Jessica-Jane Applegate third.

Clegg, also 26, claimed GB's other gold on day two, winning the men's S12 100m butterfly final in 57.32secs.

Like in Sunday's 100m backstroke final, Azerbaijan's Raman Salei again had to settle for silver behind Clegg, with Ukraine's Illia Yaremenko third.

Clegg won a silver and two bronze medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics last year, with Salei taking gold in each event.

"He had an absolutely unbelievable week there so it's really satisfying to get one on him this week and hopefully that will continue into Paris 2024," said Clegg.

"I'm straight into the 50m freestyle on Tuesday, my Commonwealth Games event. I've got a lot to learn in that one so I need to focus."

Northern Ireland's Firth held off teenager Maskill, who is making her senior international debut for GB and swam the fastest time in the women's S14 100m backstroke heats.

"I had to focus on myself because Poppy did so well this morning," said Firth. "She's definitely going to be one to watch for the future."

There were also bronze medals for team-mates Grace Harvey (S6 100m freestyle) and Rebecca Redfern (SB13 100m breaststroke) on Monday.