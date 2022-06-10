Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Sammi Kinghorn is targeting an elusive first Commonwealth Games medal after being named alongside four debutants in Scotland's Para-athletics team for Birmingham this summer.

The T53 100m and 200m world champion from London 2017 goes in the T54 1500m in her third consecutive Games, having previously finished fifth and fourth.

Fellow Tokyo Paralympian Melanie Woods, wheelchair marathon racer Sean Frame and sprinters Ross Paterson and Alexander Thomson complete the Scotland line-up.

Woods joins Kinghorn in the T54 1500m, while Frame tackles the T54 marathon, and Paterson and Thomson both go in the T38 100m.

Kinghorn won T53 400m silver at last year's Tokyo Paralympics, as well as bronze in the 100m, but goes over the longer distance at the Commonwealths.

The 26-year-old said: "I was fifth in Glasgow and fourth in Gold Coast, so obviously my aim is to try and make it on the podium.

"It's not my [preferred] event as it's the 1500m but I'm feeling a lot stronger and a bit more tactically aware."

Elinor Middlemiss, Team Scotland's chef de mission, added: "It's brilliant to welcome Sammi back for a third Games and to see Mel, Sean, Ross and Alexander being selected for their first on the back of impressive results over the selection period."