Coleman (centre) has been part of the England blind football team since 2016

England number seven Brandon Coleman believes the team are "strong enough" to win the European Blind Football Championships for the first time.

Coleman, 25, is part of the nine-man team competing at the tournament in Pescara, Italy, which begins with a match against Poland on 11 June.

England reached the semi-finals at the 2019 tournament.

Ten nations are split into two groups where they play four matches before the knock-out stages.

"It's quite a new team," Coleman told BBC South Today. "We've been developing and got a bit of youth in the team, a few senior players. But all of us together, I think we're strong enough to go out there and win.

"At the minute we've got quite a good togetherness within the team. Everyone is congratulating people if you're assisting, if you're scoring, whoever is playing a part in the team at the minute, everyone's happy."

'Wow factor'

Coleman, from Waterlooville, Hampshire, lost his vision eight years ago when he was 17 to a rare genetic condition called Leber's Optic Neuropathy.

He took up blind football in 2014 through the Royal National College for the Blind and two years later made his England debut. He now has 56 caps and 24 goals for his country. He says the sport has "changed my life".

"It's just given me back something from when I could see," Coleman said.

"I didn't think I had any purpose to life, I felt useless to society. I didn't feel like I would be capable of anything when I lost my vision. I started playing blind football and it's just given me a new lease of life. Playing football for my country is something I've always dreamed of."

In blind football, teams of five compete and everyone wears a blindfold so that those with different levels of sight are all playing on an even field. The ball is filled with metal ball bearings so that it can be located on the pitch through sound.

"I'd say blind football has got the wow factor, it's in the Paralympics," Coleman said. "When people watch it, they are amazed at how talented some of us can be - at least most of the time anyway. It is pretty special."

Paralympics prize

Since 2011, England have reached the semi-final in four out of five European Championships without reaching the final. Coleman was one of eight players in this year's squad who featured three years ago and was also England's top goal scorer at the 2018 Blind Football World Cup.

"I never thought I'd have the opportunity to play for England," he said. "Even scoring a goal in a major tournament, a big game, it's unbelievable and you can just hear the ball go in the back of the net.

"I am proud of what I've achieved so far but I'm not ready to finish yet, I've still got loads more years ahead of me. I've got massive potential to fulfil and I feel like this year is the perfect opportunity to show what I'm capable of."

While winning the European title is the aim, Coleman hopes his story will help inspire others to reach their full potential, in sport or elsewhere.

"It's great to be able to inspire blind people to be able to compete at the highest level, to be able to get involved in football and other sport.

"But one of the main things for me is to be able to inspire everyone just to overcome any barriers and challenges in their life that they might face. It's not just sport that I want to inspire people with, it's also their mental health and to live a positive lifestyle."

As well as Poland, England face Germany and Spain in their group with the top two teams from each group going through to the semi-finals. The final is scheduled for 17 June.

Winning the title would guarantee the team a spot in the Paris Paralympic Games in 2024. Great Britain last qualified a team for the Paralympics in London in 2012.

"If we win the Euros we qualify for the Paralympics in Paris," Coleman added. "Next year we've got the World Cup in England too. Hopefully a top-eight finish [there] gets us to the Paralympics as well."