Disabled people are "feeling forgotten" according to Activity Alliance

Disabled people are feeling "left out" of the UK's sporting Covid recovery, according to charity Activity Alliance.

The national charity says there has been "slow progress" in "engaging" disabled people as restrictions eased across the country.

It spoke to more than 1,800 disabled and non-disabled people in the UK for its annual disability and activity survey.

"Disabled people are being left out as we return to activity," it said.

The charity added: "[They are] feeling less encouraged to be active. This is despite eight in 10 wanting to be more so [compared with 51% of non-disabled people]."

Activity Alliance also found in its survey that 78% of those questioned say their impairment prevents them from being active. That is often related to fear of health and safety issues and a lack of awareness of "suitable activities", it said.

In addition, only four in 10 of the disabled people asked feel they can be "as active as they want", while just 31% think sport is for "someone like me".

When asked what support they require in order to be more active, 34% of disabled people surveyed highlighted financial needs, 33% said things needed to be put in place to improve their mental health and 32% wanted better facilities and environments.

Those questioned also highlighted issues such as classes not returning after being suspended when coronavirus restrictions were in place, not having as much confidence to ask for help and feeling less of a priority for sports organisers.

One participant said of his experience: "Whenever I am thinking about it or taking part in activity, the first thing I am going to consider is, am I going to enjoy it?

"This is followed by: Can I physically get there? And also how much is it going to cost? Particularly at the moment, most people are worried about increasing prices, so if it is an expensive activity then I'm probably going to say no. I just can't do it."

Tim Hollingsworth, Sport England's chief executive, said: "This report is an important and salutary reminder of the work still to do when it comes to making sport and physical activity genuinely welcoming and inclusive for all disabled people.

"I would urge all organisations in the sector to reflect on the report and its recommendations as part of a collective effort to break down the barriers to inclusion for disabled people."

Sam Orde, chair of Activity Alliance, added: "We must double our efforts and prioritise disabled people in the recovery.

"Whether this is through opportunities, strategy, or investment, we need leaders to play their part and drive change through their work."