Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett defeated Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda

Gordon Reid is happy to avoid "getting pelters" from Celtic supporters after securing a 10th successive wheelchair tennis doubles Grand Slam with Alfie Hewett.

Rangers fan Reid, 30, secured his latest success at the French Open.

In season 2020-21, Rangers won the Scottish Premiership to deny Celtic a 10th league title in a row.

"Thankfully I can breathe a sigh of relief," Reid told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland.

"There's been some good jokes flying around about, obviously I'm happy to be on the right end of it.

"I've got a few Celtic fans who are friends and they've been winding me up saying I'll be getting pelters if I didn't win the 10th because I was rubbing it in when they didn't either."

Reid's next engagement is the French Riviera Open before the grass court season begins.

"I'm still trying to add some more Slams in the singles events - 2016 was the last time I won a singles Slam," the Scot explained.

"[Alfie and I are] just trying to improve as a team and trying to keep the success going and obviously working towards the next Paralympics in Paris in 2024.

"The gold medal in doubles is probably the only tournament that we haven't won together. That's going to be held at Roland Garros as well."