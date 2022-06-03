French Open: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid reach final & continue bid for 10th consecutive Slam title
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are on course for a 10th consecutive Grand Slam wheelchair doubles title after reaching the French Open final.
The top seeds beat Spain's Daniel Caverzaschi and Martin de la Puente 6-2 3-6 10-8 in Paris.
Hewett and Reid will face Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda of Japan in Saturday's final.
The two-time defending champions have not lost a Slam final together since Wimbledon in 2019.
