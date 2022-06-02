Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Alfie Hewett is a three-time French Open men's wheelchair singles champion

Briton Alfie Hewett's French Open title defence ended with a heavy semi-final defeat by Argentine third seed Gustavo Fernandez at Roland Garros.

Top seed Hewett won just two games in a 62-minute 6-1 6-1 loss in Paris.

Compatriot Andy Lapthorne was on court for even less time, losing 6-0 6-0 to Dutch top seed Niels Vink in the quad singles quarter-finals in 49 minutes.

Hewett is still in the doubles with Gordon Reid and they are chasing a 10th successive Grand Slam title.

Fellow Briton Lucy Shuker is in action on Thursday in the women's wheelchair doubles alongside American partner Dana Mathewson, with the pair taking on Japan's Momoko Ohtani and China's Zhenzhen Zhu in the quarter-finals.