Indian Para-athlete Vinod Kumar has been banned for two years for cheating.

World Para Athletics started disciplinary proceedings with the independent Board of Appeal of Classification over the matter.

It was claimed Kumar, 41, intentionally misrepresented his abilities in classification ahead of Tokyo 2020.

They said his competition performances were not consistent with his classification performances.

Across all Para-sports, athletes must undergo an assessment of their impairment in order to compete in the most appropriate class.

Classifiers administer a range of sport and impairment-specific tests that measure the athlete's impairment against the sport's classification rules before athletes are then observed in competition.

Kumar finished third in the F52 discus - an event for seated athletes where competitors will generally have good shoulder and upper body control, but lack fine motor skills in their arms and hands. They have none or limited trunk and leg function.

However, he was not awarded the bronze medal with the results reviewed immediately after the event and later amended, with Kumar deemed ineligible.

Under the World Para Athletics classification rules and regulations, it is a disciplinary offence for an athlete to intentionally misrepresent their skills or abilities and/or the degree or nature of their impairment.

It is also a disciplinary offence for any athlete support person to assist, conceal or be complicit in any intentional misrepresentation by an athlete.

Kumar will be ineligible to compete in Para athletics competition until August 2023 and his Tokyo results have been disqualified.

Christian Holtz, managing director of World Para Sports, said: "Intentional misrepresentation is a very serious offence and athletes are required to give their best effort when presenting to a classification panel.

"The classification system is crucial to ensure fair competition and this case shows how committed World Para Athletics is to protect the integrity of the sport."