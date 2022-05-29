Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Claire Cashmore, a former Paralympic swimmer, was denied the chance to show her prowess in the water

Britain's Claire Cashmore and Dave Ellis won gold at the Europe Para-triathlon Championships in Poland.

Cashmore, a Paralympic bronze medallist in Tokyo last year, won the PTS5 race in Olsztyn, with the swim leg cancelled because of cold water conditions.

The 34-year-old stayed with the leaders in the substitute 2,400m run, pulled away on the bike and sealed gold in 54 minutes 16 seconds after a second run.

Ellis, 35, won by 32 seconds in the visually impaired race.

It is the fourth European title for Ellis, who ran down Frenchman Thibaut Rigaudeau on the final leg to claim victory in 47 minutes 20 seconds.

Britain's Michael Salisbury took silver and George Peasgood bronze in the men's PTS5 class.