Stephen Morris says the 2012 Paralympic Games were the highlight of his career

Two-time Paralympian Stephen Morris has retired from elite-level running.

Welshman Morris represented Great Britain at the Paralympics in 2012 and 2016.

The middle-distance runner finished sixth in the T20 1500m at the 2012 Games in London, where he was making a first appearance in a British vest.

"I want to thank everyone for helping me because it has allowed me to become a better person," 33-year-old Morris said.

Morris, from Cardiff, has dyspraxia and autism, but says being an elite athlete helped him in "life in general".

"I learned about lifestyle, eating healthily, and it gave me the confidence to talk to people," he told the UK Athletics website.

"It helped my disability quite a lot. Having dyspraxia and autism, I came out of my shell."