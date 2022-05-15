Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Lane-Wright made her Paralympic debut at London 2012

Crystal Lane-Wright and Fin Graham both claimed gold for Great Britain in the road races at the Para-cycling Road World Cup in Elzach, Germany.

Lane-Wright made up for a narrow defeat in Friday's time trial with a sprint-finish win in the C5 road race.

The 36-year-old won five medals across the Rio and Tokyo Paralympics.

Scotsman Graham, 22, finished more than two minutes ahead of Germany's Steffen Warias in the C3 event to make it four wins from four World Cup races.

Warias, 37, had also finished second behind Graham in the C3 time trial.

Women's tandem pair Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl were second in their race, losing out to Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly by one minute and 57 seconds.

There was also bronze for Will Bjergfelt in the men's C5 race.

Quebec will host the next round of the World Cup in August before the Road World Championships a week later, which are also in Canada.