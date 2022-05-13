Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Graham won silver medals on the track and road at the Tokyo Paralympics

Britain's Fin Graham continued his impressive run of form with gold in the C3 time trial at the UCI Road World Cup in Elzach, Germany.

GB team-mate Ben Watson picked up bronze behind the Scot, 22, in the same race.

Graham had claimed wins last weekend in both the time trial and road races at the World Cup event in Ostend, Belgium.

Three-time Tokyo silver medallist Crystal Lane-Wright missed out on gold by 1.29secs in the women's C5 race.

Lane-Wright was edged out by New Zealand's Nicole Murray.

There was also silver for the women's tandem of Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl and bronzes for Chris McDonald and Adam Duggleby in the men's tandem as well as Ryan Taylor (C2).

The road races take place on Saturday and Sunday.