Winter Paralympics: The stars of Beijing

More than 550 athletes are in Beijing competing at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, but only a small fraction will take home a precious medal.

In a series of 10 special videos, BBC Sport profiles athletes from the United States, Netherlands, Great Britain, Australia and Sweden and hears the remarkable stories of talent and characters that epitomize Winter Paralympians.

Oksana Masters: The medal collector

'I picture an invisible person who's better than me'

Oksana Masters is going to need a bigger trophy cabinet. The Ukraine-born Para-cross country skier and biathlete has won three medals at the Beijing Games to take her overall tally at the Winter Paralympics to 10, including three golds.

The 32-year-old also has three Summer Paralympic medals to her name, including two golds from Tokyo 2020.

Jeroen Kampschreur: The impact-maker

'Johan Cruyff told me to stay stubborn'

Dutch Para-alpine skier Jeroen Kampschreur is only 22 years old but he has already won medals at two Winter Paralympics.

He followed up his gold in 2018 in the super combined with a silver medal at the 2022 Games in Beijing in the same event.

Kampschreur wants to continue to be a hero to the next generation, saying: "I saw how much impact my gold medal had on disabled kids. I want others to dream of doing what I do".

Ben Tudhope: The record-breaker

'I want tight competitions rather than an easy win'

At the age of 14, Ben Tudhope became the youngest Winter Paralympian to represent his nation when he competed in Sochi four years ago, and also carried the Australian flag at the closing ceremony.

Now he's a Paralympic medallist having won bronze medal in the snowboard cross event in Beijing, carrying on his fine form in a year he also won two medals at the World Para Snow Sports Championships in Lillehammer.

Lisa Bunschoten: Continuing the legacy

'No mountains, no snow, but we still produce top athletes'

When Paralympic legend Bibian Mentel-Spee asked Lisa Bunschoten if she would like to try snowboard racing, she set in motion a legacy that continues to this day.

Mentel-Spee, who died in March 2021, was Bunschoten's mentor, and then race rival as the pair duelled for gold at the 2018 Winter Paralympics.

Bunschoten says: "It's weird that she's not there anymore, but she's still here, riding with us".

Bunschoten won two gold medals at the recent World Para Snow Sports Championships in Lillehammer.

Ronny Persson: From 100km/h to zero but still chasing gold

'How hard can it be to throw a rock?'

The quest for gold continues for Ronny Persson. On his Winter Paralympic debut, as a Para-alpine skier in 1998, he won a bronze medal. He followed that up in 2002 in Salt Lake City with three silver medals and a bronze.

Now a wheelchair curler, Persson has swapped downhill speed for the precision of throwing a curling stone. His Sweden team finished as World Championship runners-up in 2021, so that gold medal might not be so elusive after all in Beijing.

Aaron Pike: Sixth time lucky?

'Making the podium? I can't put it into words'

Aaron Pike will give everything he possibly can to finally win a Paralympic medal. The Para-biathlete is appearing at his sixth Paralympics, across the Summer and Winter Games, and aiming for 2022 to be his year on the podium.

"I love the sports that take everything out of you," he said. "I've spent quite a few Games watching people I know how to make the podium. It would be very fulfilling for it to be me this time."

Patrick Jensen: The downhill drummer

'The trust that goes into it is ridiculous'

Australia's Patrick Jensen will be looking for the right rhythm in Beijing to win his first Paralympic medal, and that stems from his love of music - especially drumming.

The 26-year old from New South Wales was a regular on the gig scene with his band George Booth, but now wants to cement his reputation on the ski slopes.

"The more blind I go, the more I do need to listen to my guide", he tells BBC Sport. "You tap into your sense of body awareness and sound."

Brody Roybal: On for the hat-trick?

'Joking around sets us apart from other teams'

When he won Winter Paralympic gold as a 15-year-old in Sochi, Brody Roybal couldn't take in what he'd achieved with his Team USA Para-ice hockey colleagues.

"I was just a kid, it was a fun thing to go and do," he said. "It didn't sink in until I had grown up a little and you realise what matters."

Roybal won his second gold in Pyeongchang, and goes for the hat-trick in Beijing.

"We like to keep things light, we just love this game," he said.

Meggan Dawson-Farrell: The Paralympic debutant

'I said I would run away, but I loved it!'

Soon after Britain's women curlers won gold at the Winter Olympics, the nation's wheelchair curling squad have their chance to make history on the rink.

Meggan Dawson-Farrell is making her Paralympic debut as part of that team, and it's a far cry from her sporting experience at school.

"I didn't do physical education or sport, thinking that I wasn't really able to because I was disabled," she tells BBC Sport.

"I went to a sports camp in my teens. I told my mum I would run away, but after three days I didn't want to leave. I had found my passion."

Mike Schultz: The innovator

'Helping others is bigger than winning a medal'

Not many athletes actively choose to help their rivals, but for Mike Schultz the creation of prosthetic racing equipment was a calling in life.

The Para-snowboard cross champion from the 2018 Winter Paralympics founded a company that at first helped him win medals, but now he's sharing his work with other elite adaptive athletes.

"It's cool to create the tools to bridge the gap of what previously was thought impossible," he tells BBC Sport.