A Special Olympics test event had taken place in Kazan in February 2021

The Special Olympics World Winter Games due to be held in Kazan, Russia in January 2023 have been cancelled.

Organisers said it was "impossible to proceed" with the Games following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We can no longer ensure the effectiveness of the World Winter Games in Kazan or the safety of our athletes and community," a Special Olympics statement read.

The Special Olympics is for competitors with intellectual disabilities.

There is a focus on participation and personal development rather than medals. The Winter Games were due to involve some 2,000 competitors from around 100 countries.