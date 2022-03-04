Special Olympics: 2023 World Winter Games in Russia cancelled
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
The Special Olympics World Winter Games due to be held in Kazan, Russia in January 2023 have been cancelled.
Organisers said it was "impossible to proceed" with the Games following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"We can no longer ensure the effectiveness of the World Winter Games in Kazan or the safety of our athletes and community," a Special Olympics statement read.
The Special Olympics is for competitors with intellectual disabilities.
There is a focus on participation and personal development rather than medals. The Winter Games were due to involve some 2,000 competitors from around 100 countries.
- The Fast and the Farmer-ish: Who will prove victorious and take home the tractor trophy?
- Built on fakery: Every brand has a story, even the ones that don't exist...