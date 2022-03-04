Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Ewan and Dawson-Farrell represented Scotland at last year's World Championship

Wheelchair curlers Gregor Ewan and Meggan Dawson-Farrell will be Great Britain's flagbearers at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing on Friday.

Ewan, 50, from Elgin, is a three-time Paralympian and won bronze in Sochi eight years ago.

Fellow Scot Dawson-Farrell, 29, is a former wheelchair racer who is making her Paralympic debut.

"It's an incredible honour, and I can't wait," she said.

Ewan added: "This will be my first opening ceremony because I'm usually playing the following morning.

"To be able to attend and then to find out I'll be carrying the flag - I'm absolutely buzzing."

The curlers begin their campaign on Saturday with a double-header against Norway (06:35 GMT) and the United States (11:35).

The pair are among the 24-strong GB team who will compete in five of the six sports at the event, which runs until Sunday, 13 March.

"I know Meggan and Gregor will carry the flag with great pride and inspire our team over the next nine days of competition on the snow and ice of Beijing," said GB chef de mission Phil Smith

"They both epitomise the qualities we admire in every member of the team - commitment, dedication and excellence both on and off the field of play."