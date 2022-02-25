Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Paterson-Pine made her Paralympic debut in Tokyo

Paralympic champion Phoebe Paterson-Pine claimed one of two bronzes for Great Britain's Para-archers at the World Championships in Dubai.

Paterson-Pine defeated GB team-mate Jess Stretton in a shoot-off in the women's compound event after the pair had finished tied at 142-142.

It is the first individual World Championship medal for the 24-year-old.

Earlier, Stretton and Jamie Harris beat France 143-142 to finish third in the mixed compound team competition.

But Paterson-Pine and Jodie Grinham lost out to Iran for bronze in the women's compound team event.

GB are guaranteed another medal after the men's recurve team of David Philips and Cameron Radigan reached Sunday's final.