Wheelchair curler Gregor Ewan, skiers Millie Knight and Menna Fitzpatrick and snowboarder James Barnes-Miller will all be aiming for Paralympic success for Great Britain

The summer Paralympics only came to an end in early September but the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are already around the corner.

The Beijing 2022 opening ceremony takes place on Friday, 4 March from 12:00 with competition starting the following day.

Four years ago in Pyeongchang, the ParalympicsGB squad enjoyed their most successful Winters with seven medals - one gold, four silver and two bronze - all from the alpine skiers.

Follow our comprehensive day-by-day guide (all times GMT) as Great Britain look to emulate their success in 2018.

Saturday, 5 March - day one

Medal events: 12

Alpine skiing (women's downhill visually impaired, seated, standing; men's downhill visually impaired, seated, standing); Nordic skiing (men's biathlon 6km seated, standing, visually impaired; women's biathlon 6km seated, standing, visually impaired)

Highlights

It's all about the speedsters on day one of competition at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre with the women's and men's downhill events from 02:00.

Britain's Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild took silver in the women's visually impaired race in Pyeongchang but Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova will be the one to beat. The defending champion also won gold at the recent World Championships in Norway.

In the men's visually impaired event, Scottish brothers Neil and Andrew Simpson finished just outside the medals at the World Championships and will be hoping to impress on their Games debut.

Scott Meenagh is appearing at his second Paralympics

It is the opening day of the biathlon competitions in Zhangjiakou with the 6km events in all three categories - seated, standing and visually impaired.

Four years ago, Scott Meenagh was GB's only representative in the Nordic skiing events - this time he is part of a team of five and he and Steve Arnold, who were both injured while serving with the army in Afghanistan, start what will be a hectic campaign for them at 02:00 in the seated event.

It's also a busy opening day for the GB wheelchair curling team who play the first two of their 11 round-robin games against Pyeongchang silver medallists Norway (06:35) and then the USA (11:35).

World watch

At the Beijing National Indoor Stadium, the Para-ice hockey gets under way with defending champions and world number one side the USA up against North American rivals Canada in their opening pool game (05:00).

The sides met in a dramatic final four years ago with the US coming from behind to level it late in regulation time before an overtime winner.

The tournament has eight teams in two groups, with Group A featuring the four top-ranked teams, with two to go through to the semi-finals. Group B includes the teams ranked fifth to eight, with the top two finishers facing the bottom two teams from Group A for the other semi-final spots.

Hosts China begin their campaigns in both team competitions. The wheelchair curlers - champions four years ago - start against Canada (06:35), who are the winners of the previous three Paralympic golds. And in the ice hockey, China begin against Slovakia (12:00).

Did you know?

The first documented championships for skiers with an impairment were held in Badgastein, Austria, in 1948 with 17 athletes taking part. The first Winter Paralympics took place in Ornskoldsvik in Sweden in 1976, with 198 participants from 16 countries participating in two sports. Alpine and Nordic skiing took place for amputees and visually impaired athletes while ice sledge racing was included as a demonstration event.

Sunday, 6 March - day two

Medal events: Eight

Alpine skiing (women's super-G visually impaired, seated, standing; men's super-G visually impaired, seated, standing); Nordic skiing (men's cross-country 18km seated; women's cross-country 12km seated)

Highlights

It's the start of the snowboard competition in the mountains at the Genting Snow Park with qualification for the snowboard cross finals from 05:00.

Great Britain are still awaiting a first Winter Paralympic medal in the sport, which made its debut in Sochi in 2014, but James Barnes-Miller, competing in his second Games, could be a threat after winning silver in the UL division for athletes with upper limb impairments at the recent World Championships in Norway.

Owen Pick, another at his second Games, is set to go in the LL2 (lower-limb impairments) event along with debutants Ollie Hill and Andy MacLeod.

Barnes-Miller was a skateboarder before taking up snowboarding

On the ski slopes from 02:00, the super-G will take centre stage with six golds up for grabs. Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild won this season's World Cup Crystal Globe in the women's visually impaired division, but this is another strong event for Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova, a two-time gold medallist.

Shona Brownlee took silver in the women's seated event at the Worlds - can the talented musician also claim a medal on her Paralympic debut?

The women's standing event could be a tight contest - Varvara Voronchikhina of the Russian Paralympic Committee is the world champion but both Mollie Jepsen of Canada and defending Paralympic champion Marie Bochet of France were less than 0.6 seconds behind her at the Worlds.

And after the biathlon on day one, it is the opening day of the cross-country events for the athletes in the seated division (02:00). Their long-distance event is a test of endurance and is now 18km - longer than in Pyeongchang, where the men raced over 15km and the women 12km.

GB's Scott Meenagh was 17th in the event four years ago and will hope for a top-10 finish this time.

Russian pair Ivan Golubkov and Danila Britik are strong contenders in the men's event, while American duo Oksana Masters and Kendall Gretsch are expected to battle it out in the women's.

And for the British wheelchair curlers, it is a date with the Russian Paralympic Committee team (06:35), world bronze medallists from last year.

World watch

Pyeongchang gold medallists in snowboard's lower-limb categories - American Mike Schultz (LL1) and Finland's Matti Suur-Hamari (LL2) - will both hope to defend their titles. Schultz finished runner-up to Canada's Tyler Turner at the Worlds, and his own team-mate Tyler Burdick will also be a challenger. Suur-Hamari comes to Beijing as world champion but Australian Ben Tudhope, who took silver at the Worlds, will be a big threat.

Tudhope was only 14 when he made his debut in Sochi but he has improved hugely since 2018 and also won the World Cup Crystal Globe for the event.

Did you know?

The super-G event earned Great Britain their first Winter Paralympic gold medal back in 2014 when Kelly Gallagher and her guide Charlotte Evans triumphed in the women's visually impaired race.

Gallagher, who was the first Northern Ireland athlete to compete at the Games, had made her debut four years earlier in Vancouver but her run of success started after she linked up with Evans in 2011.

After Evans moved away from the sport in 2015, Gallagher went on to compete in Pyeongchang and retired from the sport last year.

Monday, 7 March - day three

Medal events: Eight

Nordic skiing (men's 20km standing, visually impaired; women's 15km standing, visually impaired); Snowboard (snowboard cross women's LL2, men's LL1, LL2, UL)

Highlights

The snowboard cross finals take centre stage from 03:30 with high hopes of British success for James Barnes-Miller in the UL (upper limb) event.

Barnes-Miller, born missing his right hand and known as Stubber, created history in Pyeongchang as the first British snowboarder to take part in a Paralympic Games.

He finished seventh in the snowboard cross then but now older, wiser and with a world silver medal secured, he will hope to reach the podium.

GB wheelchair curling skip Hugh Nibloe made his Paralympic debut in Pyeongchang

Owen Pick, Andy MacLeod and Ollie Hill will hope to figure in the LL2 event for athletes with lower-limb impairments.

The alpine skiers have a rest day but the wheelchair curlers have a double date at the Ice Cube - first facing Switzerland (01:35) before taking on Slovakia (11:35). Both sides are ranked below Scotland (who represent Great Britain at Paralympics and Olympics) in the world standings.

World watch

Today should be the first chance to see one of the Winter Paralympic greats in action - Canadian cross-country skier Brian McKeever goes in the 20km visually impaired event (02:00).

McKeever is the most decorated male cross-country skier in Paralympic history with 17 medals from five Games, including 13 golds, but has said that Beijing will be his final Games.

Travel restrictions and coronavirus concerns meant that he and a number of other Canadian athletes skipped January's Worlds in Norway.

In his absence, Oleg Ponomarev of the Russian Paralympic Committee took gold but McKeever, who starred alongside brother Robin in a high-profile television commercial shown during this year's NFL Super Bowl, will be keen to show his strength again.

Four years ago, Sviatlana Sakhanenka of Belarus triumphed in the women's race. After taking a break to have a baby and with a new guide, she comes to Beijing in good form after winning the world title.

Did you know?

The Netherlands' Bibian Mentel-Spee was the first woman to win Paralympic gold in snowboard when she triumphed in the snowboard cross event at Sochi in 2014.

Mentel-Spee competed in non-disabled events and had qualified for the 2002 Olympics before she was diagnosed with bone cancer and had her leg amputated.

But she blazed a trail in Para-sport and after winning gold in Sochi, took two more golds in Pyeongchang, all the while receiving cancer treatment.

Early last year Mentel-Spee was diagnosed with a brain tumour and she died last March aged 48, but her contribution will not be forgotten.

Tuesday, 8 March - day four

Medal events: 12

Alpine skiing (women's super combined visually impaired, seated, standing; men's super combined visually impaired, seated, standing); Nordic skiing (men's biathlon 10km seated, standing, visually impaired; women's biathlon 10km seated, standing, visually impaired)

The skiers have a busy day at the National Alpine Ski Centre with the super combined event - a super-G run (02:00) followed by slalom (06:15). Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild are world champions in the event after triumphing in Norway in January and took silver behind Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova four years ago.

Menna Fitzpatrick and Katie Guest were runners-up at the Worlds and will hope to figure on the podium again.

Neil and Andrew Simpson were also silver medallists in Norway but France's Hyacinthe Deleplace, a former track and field athlete turned skier, goes in as favourite and Italian Giacomo Bertagnolli could also feature.

Back at the Ice Cube, world championship silver medallists Sweden are the opponents for the Great Britain wheelchair curlers (11:35) after they take on Estonia in the first session of the day (01:35) as their programme continues.

And for the biathletes it is the 10km event in all of the divisions with Scott Meenagh, Steve Arnold and Callum Deboys all due to be in action in the men's seated event (02:00)

World watch

It's the last day of the Para-ice hockey prelims with two mouth-watering clashes - first defending champions the USA take on the Russian Paralympic Committee, back in the Paralympic fold again (01:35). Then Canada go up against South Korea (05:00) - the sides met in the semi-finals of the 2019 Worlds with the Canadians winning 10-0.

Belarus biathlete Yury Holub will be a strong contender to retain his title in the men's 10km visually impaired event (06:00). Holub won the corresponding over 12.5km in Pyeongchang but the biathlon race distances have been altered and male and female athletes now race over 6km, 10km and 12.5km.

Holub, who came away from Korea with a gold, two silvers and a bronze from the nordic events, won world gold in Norway.

Russian athletes will be favourites in the men's standing event (04:00) with Vladislav Lekomtsev, a winner in all six of his biathlon and cross-country races at the Worlds hoping to add to his Paralympic tally.

Did you know?

In biathlon, athletes with vision impairments use rifles which make a sound to help them aim. Depending on the signal intensity, the noise indicates when the athlete is on target. The target size for athletes with vision impairments is just 21mm, while for athletes with a physical disability, it is 13mm. Both must be targeted from 10 metres away.

Wednesday, 9 March - day five

Medal events: Six

Nordic skiing (men's cross-country sprint seated, standing, visually impaired; women's cross-country sprint seated, standing, visually impaired)

Highlights

There is little room for error for the cross-country skiers in the sprint races which take place today in all three categories for male and female athletes (seated, standing and visually impaired).

Each athlete takes part in classification (from 02:00) before the semi-finals (top 12 in the seated and standing classes, top eight in the VI events) and finals (from 04:00).

Gordon has also represented Great Britain at Para-canoe

Hope Gordon is set to create history as the first British woman to compete in cross-country skiing while Steve Thomas will be competing in his sixth Paralympics in a third different sport after representing GB in sailing (2004-2016) and Para-ice hockey (2006).

They, along with fellow GB team-mates Scott Meenagh, Steve Arnold and Callum Deboys, have quite a bit to find and in reality, a semi-final spot would be a superb achievement.

At the curling rink, it's the penultimate day of round-robin games and for Great Britain, three-time Paralympic champions Canada (06:35) will quickly be followed by South Korea (11:35). The Scotland team, who are representing GB in Beijing, beat the Canadians at the last Worlds but lost narrowly to South Korea and will be looking for revenge.

World watch

Brazil might not be known as a hotbed of winter sports but cross-country skiers Christian Ribera and team-mate Aline Rocha are out to change that.

Aged 15, Ribera was the youngest athlete at the Pyeongchang Games where he finished sixth in the men's 15km seated event and ninth in the 7.5km event. Since then, he has won World Cup medals and silver at the World Championships in Norway.

Rocha, the first Brazilian woman to compete at the Winter Paralympics, is also competing in her second Winters and the talented wheelchair racer is hoping that her appearances will open the sport up to others.

Did you know?

Cross-country skiing has been included in all editions of the Winter Paralympics from the first Games in Ornskoldsvik in 1976 onwards. Going into Beijing, 20 countries had won gold and 27 at least one medal in the discipline.

Thursday, 10 March - day six

Medal events: three

Alpine skiing (Men's giant slalom visually impaired, seated, standing)

Highlights

It's the quietest day of competition in terms of medals, but there is still plenty of to watch out for.

The ski slopes will host two men's giant slalom runs - the first from 02:00 and the second from 06:00.

Britain's Neil Simpson and his brother Andrew have claimed a couple of victories in the event on the World Cup circuit this season but were out of the medals at the World Championships in Norway.

Neil Simpson is guided down the slopes by brother Andrew

His biggest rivals will be Italian defending champion Giacomo Bertagnolli and Austria's Johannes Aigner, who finished as the leading two at the Worlds, and Canada's Mac Marcoux.

Standing skier James Whitley competes at his third Games and will hope to improve on his 11th place from four years ago while debutants Dan Sheen and Alex Slegg go in the seated division.

It could be an important day for the wheelchair curlers, who play their final two round-robin matches. Reigning Paralympic and world champions China are first up (01:35) followed by Latvia (06:35) and there are still four other matches to be played at 11:35 which could have an impact on the semi-finals.

World watch

Four years ago, Jesper Pedersen of Norway won his country's only gold medal of the Games when he triumphed in the seated giant slalom aged 18.

Pederson, who is also the world champion, will be bidding to retain his title but he will face a stiff challenge from Dutch skier Jeroen Kampschreur and American Andrew Kurka, among others.

The Games will certainly be poignant for Pederson after his father Bjorn died of a heart attack in November 2020. Pederson was taken skiing for the first time at age two by his father, who was a huge influence on his life.

Did you know?

In wheelchair curling, there is no sweeping allowed. The stones must be delivered from a stationary wheelchair and can be delivered by either conventional release by the arm or hand or via a delivery stick - a stick with a bracket that fits over the handle on the stone.

Friday, 11 March - day seven

Medal events: Nine

Alpine skiing (Women's giant slalom visually impaired, seated, standing); Nordic skiing (men's biathlon 12.5km seated, standing, visually impaired; women's biathlon 12.5km seated, standing, visually impaired)

Highlights

After the men's giant slalom yesterday (day six) it is the turn of the women today with two runs - the first one from 02:00, the second from 05:15.

Menna Fitzpatrick won silver in the women's visually impaired division in Pyeongchang with guide Jen Kehoe. Fitzpatrick is working with Katie Guest, and the pair were fourth at the World Championships in January in Norway but have plenty of improvement in them.

The giant slalom is not one of the stronger events for Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild, but they will still want to finish the race as Knight wants to compete "with a smile on my face".

Hill and Barnes-Miller won team bronze for GB at January's Snowboard World Championships

Shona Brownlee took bronze at the Worlds, but with a stronger field expected in Beijing, will need one of her best performances to come away with a medal. But on the slopes, anything is possible.

The Great Britain wheelchair curlers will hope to figure in the semi-finals from 06:35. The losing semi-finalists will have little time to lick their wounds with the bronze match from 11:35.

The snowboarders are back in action with James Barnes-Miller, Owen Pick, Ollie Hill and Andy MacLeod all set to figure from 05:00 in qualification for Saturday's banked slalom finals.

And the tough nordic skiing programme continues for Scott Meenagh, Steve Arnold and Callum Deboys with biathlon's 12.5km seated event from 02:00.

World watch

Slovakian skier Henrieta Farkasova will be aiming for her fourth women's visually impaired giant slalom title in a row at the Alpine Skiing Centre.

The 35-year-old has been the dominant figure in the sport since making her debut in Vancouver in 2010 and as well as her multiple Paralympic medals also won the Laureus World Sports Award for Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability in 2019.

Her road to Beijing has not been the smoothest, a combination of a serious knee injury in January 2019 and the pandemic keeping her out of action until December 2020.

As well as Fitzpatrick, the biggest threat to her four-in-a-row bid is likely to be world champion Barbara Aigner of Austria, who beat her by 0.43 seconds in Norway.

Elsewhere, the Para-ice hockey semi-finals at 04:05 and 12:05 will see plenty of thrills, spills and excitement with the US hoping to be in action as they aim for a fourth title in a row.

Did you know?

Para-ice hockey (previously known as sledge hockey) was invented at a Swedish rehabilitation centre by Swedes with disabilities who wanted to continue playing ice hockey. Sweden won the first Paralympic gold medal in the sport in 1994.

Saturday, 12 March - day eight

Medal events: 14

Alpine skiing (Men's slalom visually impaired, seated, standing); Nordic skiing (men's cross-country 7.5km seated, 10km standing, visually impaired; women's cross-country 7.5km seated, 10km standing, visually impaired); Snowboard (banked slalom women's LL2, men's LL1, LL2, UL); Wheelchair curling (mixed)

Highlights

The busiest day of the Games in terms of medals with four of the six sports seeing gold medals awarded.

The men's skiing programme comes to a close with the slalom in all three categories with the opening run from 02:00 and the second run from 05:30.

Britain's Neil Simpson was sixth in the visually impaired event at the World Championships in January and this probably isn't the Scot's best event.

Whitley was born without hands and uses his lower body to guide himself down the slopes

The top three at the Worlds - Austria's Johannes Aigner, Italian Giacomo Bertagnolli and Jakub Krako of Slovakia will all hope to be among the medallists.

James Whitley will go for Britain in the standing events while both Dan Sheen and Alex Slegg will aim to end their Paralympic debuts on a high with a solid performance in the seated event.

GB will hope for success in the snowboard events with James Barnes-Miller, Owen Pick, Andy MacLeod and Ollie Hill all hoping to figure from 04:00 in the banked slalom finals.

And after missing out on a medal four years ago, can the GB wheelchair curlers emulate their Olympic counterparts by reaching the Paralympic final (12:35)?

The nordic skiers have their final day of individual competition with the British contingent of Scott Meenagh, Steve Arnold, Steve Thomas, Callum Deboys and Hope Gordon all hoping to be involved in the 7.5km cross-country seated events (04:30).

World watch

Can American Jake Adicoff spoil the Paralympic farewell for Canadian star Brian McKeever in the men's cross-country 10km visually impaired event (02:00)? Adicoff won silver four years ago and is the current world champion - although McKeever did not compete at the event.

There could be an American winner in the women's seated 7.5km race with world champion Kendall Gretsch and compatriot Oksana Masters, the winner in Pyeongchang when the race was held over 5km, likely to battle it out again.

And Team USA will also hope to figure in the banked slalom finals. Four years ago, Noah Elliott beat team-mate Mike Schultz, known as Monster Mike, to gold in the LL1 category. That result might have been a surprise but Elliott did it again at January's World Championships and will go in hoping to retain his title.

Did you know?

The sit-skis used by seated athletes in cross-country events consist of a seat on a frame mounted with bindings on to two skis. Top of the range sit-skis are custom made of ultra-light materials and are fitted to each athlete. GB Snowsport has linked up with Formula 1 team Williams to develop the skis for the GB team.

Sunday, 13 March - day nine

Medal events: Six

Alpine skiing (Women's slalom visually impaired, seated, standing); Nordic skiing (mixed cross-country 4x2.5km relay, open 4x2.5km relay); Para-ice hockey (mixed team)

Highlights

The final day of action in Beijing, and at the Alpine Ski Centre the women's slalom brings down the curtain on the action from the slopes.

Four years ago in Pyeongchang, Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Jen Kehoe ended their Paralympic campaign on a high with slalom gold to become Britain's most successful Winter Paralympians.

Fitzpatrick and Guest are in their first season as a pair

The partnership came to an end in 2019 and Fitzpatrick has formed a new team with Katie Guest. The pair won world slalom gold in Norway in January and go into the two runs at 02:00 and 04:45 aiming to repeat that feat.

Britain's Millie Knight and Brett Wild also have podium hopes, but will be pushed by Slovakian Henrieta Farkasova and Austrians Barbara Aigner and Elina Stary.

Shona Brownlee will end her maiden Paralympic campaign in the seated division where defending champion Anna-Lena Forster from Germany will be aiming to maintain her dominance.

Forster is also the current world champion after a comprehensive win in Norway, while veteran American Laurie Stephens will compete in her fifth Winter Games.

World watch

It would be a major surprise if the USA did not feature in the Para-ice hockey final (04:05). The team has won the past three finals - including beating old rivals Canada in overtime four years ago.

They are also world champions, thanks to a 5-1 win over the Canadians in Ostrava last June.

The relays are the final events in the busy nordic skiing programme. France took the honours in the open relay (04:00) four years ago, getting the better of Norway and Canada - who fielded Brian McKeever on their team.

The mixed relay (02:00) was won last time out by Ukraine, with Canada and Germany taking silver and bronze.

Did you know?

The rules of Para-ice hockey are the same as able-bodied ice hockey, with some equipment modifications. Instead of skates, players sit in double-blade sledges that allow the puck to pass beneath. They also use two sticks, which have a spiked end for pushing and a blade end for shooting.