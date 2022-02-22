Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

The 2022 Winter Paralympics take place in Beijing from 4-13 March

The International Paralympic Committee has said it is "in dialogue" with the Ukrainian and Russian Paralympic Committees amid the ongoing political crisis in the region.

Russia has ordered troops into two rebel-held regions of Ukraine and there are fears an invasion is planned.

Russian athletes will compete under the Russian Paralympic Committee flag at March's Winter Paralympics in Beijing.

The IPC called on nations to honour the Olympic Truce external-link during the Games.

They take place from 4-13 March and in a statement the IPC said: "As a politically neutral organisation, the IPC's focus remains on the upcoming Games rather than the ongoing situation.

"The [Olympic] Truce demonstrates the relevance of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to bring the world together in peaceful competition, providing hope for a better future."

Russian athletes competed as Neutral Paralympic Athletes at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018 after the nation was banned following a report which found evidence of state-sponsored doping.

What is "Olympic Truce"?

Originally established in 776 BC, the Olympic Truce was introduced to allow safe passage for athletes and spectators to and from the Games and to ensure host city Elis was not attacked.

The concept was renewed by the International Olympic Committee in 1992 and revived by the United Nations a year later.

Before Summer and Winter Olympics, the UN adopts a resolution entitled "Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal", a key aim of which is to ask member states to work towards resolution of disagreements through peaceful and diplomatic means.

The UN describes the Olympic Truce as the "longest lasting peace accord in history".

The Truce is meant to be observed from seven days before the start of the Olympic Winter Games, on 4 February 2022, until seven days after the end of the Paralympic Winter Games (21 March).