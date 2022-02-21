Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Kipp Popert is disability golf's world number one

The DP World Tour has announced an expanded Golf for the Disabled (G4D) Tour schedule for 2022.

The schedule will be increased from five to seven events and is to conclude at the DP World Tour Championship finale in Dubai in November.

The Tour will incorporate an improved support package for the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA).

The additional financial support will see the organisation progress from volunteer-led to semi-professional.

"Golfers with a disability at all levels will benefit from this support," said EDGA president Tony Bennett.

The schedule will begin at The Belfry in England on 2 May before the British Masters, with new events also taking place at the European Open, Irish Open, PGA Championship and Andalucia Masters.

The G4D tournaments will be played on the same course, during the same week, as the DP World Tour tournament.

The European Tour said it was "committed to ensuring inclusivity in the game of golf" - with the expansion "another important step" towards its aspirations for golf to be included in the Paralympics.

G4D Tour dates

2-3 May: British Masters - The Belfry, England

30-31 May: European Open - Green Eagle Golf Courses, Germany

27-28 June: Irish Open - Mount Juliet Estate, Ireland

8-9 August: World Invitational - Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Northern Ireland

5-6 September: PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, England

10-11 October: Andalucia Masters - Real Club Valderrama, Spain

14-15 November: DP World Tour Championship - Jumeirah Golf Estates, UAE