Millie Knight (centre) won two silvers and one bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Paralympic Games

Three-time Paralympic medallist Millie Knight continued her preparations for the Beijing Games by claiming the Para-alpine World Cup circuit Super-G title.

Knight and guide Brett Wild took gold in the latest World Cup round in Are, Sweden and in doing so also claimed the Crystal Globe for overall victory.

Fellow Briton Menna Fitzpatrick took silver with Katie Guest and also finished second overall.

South Korea's Sara Choi took bronze with guide Kim Yooseong.

It continues a successful few weeks for Knight, who won two gold medals at the World Championship in Lillehammer, including finishing ahead Fitzpatrick in the super combined visually-impaired event.

The 23-year-old was flagbearer at her debut Winter Paralympics at Sochi in 2014 before going on to win two silver and one bronze medal in Pyeongchang four years later.

The Winter Paralympics take place in China from 4-13 March.