Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid have not been beaten in a Grand Slam doubles final since Wimbledon in 2019

Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.

Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won a ninth consecutive Grand Slam title with victory in the Australian Open wheelchair doubles.

The two beat Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda of Japan 6-2 4-6 10-7.

It breaks their tie with Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver, who won eight consecutive women's doubles titles between 1983 and 1985.

Hewett and Reid have not lost a Slam final together since Wimbledon in 2019.

The pair have won back-to-back calendar Grand Slams since the US Open two years ago.

Navratilova and Shriver won their eight titles together from Wimbledon in 1983 through to the French Open in 1985.

Hewett could claim a second title at Melbourne Park when he plays Kunieda in the singles final on Thursday.