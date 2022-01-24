Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett are the defending champions

Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.

Top seeds Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett are through to the final of the Australian Open men's wheelchair doubles.

The British pair defeated Dutchman Tom Egberink and Australian Ben Weekes 7-5 6-2 at Melbourne Park.

Reid and Hewett will play Argentine Gustavo Fernandez and Japan's Shingo Kunieda in the final.

Meanwhile, Briton Lucy Shuker and Japanese partner Yui Kamiji reached the women's wheelchair doubles final.

The second seeds beat Dutchwoman Jiske Griffioen and China's Zhenzhen Zhu 6-2 6-3.

It will be 41-year-old Shuker's ninth Grand Slam doubles final and she is seeking her first title.

Lucy Shuker is in the semi-finals of the women's wheelchair singles competition

Reid and Hewett became the first all-British pairing to complete the Grand Slam in 2021 with their US Open victory in September.

They will aim to win their eighth successive Slam title together and 13th overall when they meet Fernandez and Kunieda.

Their final opponents won 6-3 6-2 against second seeds Joachim Gerard and Stephane Houdet.

Hewett is also into the semi-finals of the men's wheelchair singles event, but Reid lost his match on Sunday.