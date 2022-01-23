Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Alfie Hewett was beaten by Joachim Gerard in the 2021 final

Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.

Britain's Alfie Hewett reached the semi-finals of the men's wheelchair singles event at the Australian Open, but compatriot Gordon Reid is out.

Second seed Hewett, who reached the final last year, defeated Argentine Gustavo Fernandez 6-1 7-6 (7-2).

He will play Frenchman Stephane Houdet in the last four after he beat 2016 winner Reid 6-1 6-4.

British wildcard Lucy Shuker advanced in straight sets in the women's event, beating China's Zhu Zhenzhen 6-2 6-2.

Dutch top seed and 12-time singles Grand Slam winner Diede de Groot awaits Shuker in the last four, after a 6-2 6-1 win over American Dana Mathewson.

Elsewhere, Briton Andy Lapthorne reached the semi-finals of the Quad wheelchair competition.

Lapthorne recorded a 7-5 6-3 victory against South African wildcard Donald Ramphadi.

He will face Australian top seed Dylan Alcott or Dutchman Niels Vink for a place in the final.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Hewett was told he could continue his wheelchair tennis career under new classification rules in November.

Hewett, who has Perthes Disease affecting his hip and femur, had previously been told in 2019 that the new rules would make him ineligible to compete.