Australian Open: Alfie Hewett advances to semi-finals as Gordon Reid loses
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
|Australian Open 2022
|Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
|Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.
Britain's Alfie Hewett reached the semi-finals of the men's wheelchair singles event at the Australian Open, but compatriot Gordon Reid is out.
Second seed Hewett, who reached the final last year, defeated Argentine Gustavo Fernandez 6-1 7-6 (7-2).
He will play Frenchman Stephane Houdet in the last four after he beat 2016 winner Reid 6-1 6-4.
British wildcard Lucy Shuker advanced in straight sets in the women's event, beating China's Zhu Zhenzhen 6-2 6-2.
Dutch top seed and 12-time singles Grand Slam winner Diede de Groot awaits Shuker in the last four, after a 6-2 6-1 win over American Dana Mathewson.
- Rafael Nadal to meet Denis Shapovalov in quarter-finals
- Victoria Azarenka & Maria Sakkari fall in fourth round
- Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares beaten in doubles third round
Elsewhere, Briton Andy Lapthorne reached the semi-finals of the Quad wheelchair competition.
Lapthorne recorded a 7-5 6-3 victory against South African wildcard Donald Ramphadi.
He will face Australian top seed Dylan Alcott or Dutchman Niels Vink for a place in the final.
Five-time Grand Slam champion Hewett was told he could continue his wheelchair tennis career under new classification rules in November.
Hewett, who has Perthes Disease affecting his hip and femur, had previously been told in 2019 that the new rules would make him ineligible to compete.
- The Footballer's Football Podcast: When Russell Brand cancelled a gig to watch West Ham play
- A headline Drum & Bass mix: BBC News presenter Ros Atkins swaps his news desk for the DJ decks