Fitzpatrick and Guest are in their first season together as a pairing

Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Katie Guest made the most of their opportunities to win the women's visually-impaired slalom event at the World Para Snow Sports Championships.

The pair, who won silver in Tuesday's super combined, were third after Saturday's opening run in Lillehammer.

But a superb second run saw them take first with two Austrian rivals to go.

Elina Stary finished 0.53 seconds behind before halfway leader Barbara Aigner took a tumble in her run.

Fitzpatrick won slalom gold at the 2018 Winter Paralympics with her previous guide Jen Kehoe, but has started working with Guest this season.

There was also bronze for GB's men in the snowboard team event in Norway thanks to James Barnes-Miller and Ollie Hill.

It was the third medal of the championships for Barnes-Miller after silver in Friday's snowboard cross and bronze in the banked slalom earlier in the week.

The championships, which end on Sunday, are the last major competition before this year's Winter Paralympics, which start on 4 March in Beijing.