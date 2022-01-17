Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Great Britain won one gold and two silvers at the World Para Snow Sports Championships on Monday

Three-time Paralympic medallist Millie Knight continued her preparations for March's Beijing Games with World Championship gold in Lillehammer.

Knight won the Super Combined visually impaired skiing title with guide Brett Wild.

Fellow Briton Menna Fitzpatrick took silver with Katie Guest.

In the men's event, Britain's Neil Simpson won silver alongside his brother and guide Andrew.

The event in Norway is the last major competition before the Paralympics.

The Paralympics are in China from 4-13 March.