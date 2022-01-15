World Para Snow Sports Championships: Britain's Shona Brownlee wins Para-alpine skiing silver
Disability Sport
British sit-skier Shona Brownlee claimed a silver medal in the women's super G at the World Para Snow Sports Championships in Lillehammer, Norway.
Brownlee finished behind Germany's Anna-Lena Forster, who added to the downhill gold medal she won on Friday.
Britain's Millie Knight finished third in the super G for visually impaired skiers to secure bronze.
Menna Fitzpatrick, Britain's most successful Winter Paralympian, finished fifth.
Neil Simpson also missed out on a medal after finishing fourth in the men's visually-impaired event.
The championships are the last major Para-snow sports competition before the start of the Beijing Winter Paralympics on 4 March.
It is the first time Para-alpine skiing, Para-cross-country skiing, Para-biathlon and Para-snowboard events have been held at the same championships.