Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

James Barnes-Miller finished 10th in the banked slalom event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics

Britain's James Barnes-Miller claimed a bronze medal in the men's SB-UL banked slalom at the World Para Snow Sports Championships in Lillehammer, Norway.

The 32-year-old edged Japan's Masataka Oiwane to claim a place on the podium.

France's Maxime Montaggioni capitalised on a mistake at the last bank by Italian Jacopo Luchini to win gold.

Britain's Ollie Hill finished fourth in the SB-LL2 category after defeat to Australia's Ben Tudhope in the bronze-medal race.

The championships are the last major Para-snow sports competition before the start of the Beijing Winter Paralympics on 4 March.

It is the first time Para-alpine skiing, Para-cross-country skiing, Para-biathlon and Para-snowboard events have been held at the same championships.