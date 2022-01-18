Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Women's wheelchair basketball: Meet some of the stars

The inaugural season of the British Wheelchair Basketball Women's Premier League begins on Saturday - and you can watch it live on the BBC.

The league is the first of its kind worldwide, and the UK's first women's professional Para-sport league.

Worcester Wolves take on Loughborough Lightning in the opening match.

Among the Loughborough squad are Tokyo Paralympians Laurie Williams, Jude Hamer, Robyn Love, Lucy Robinson and Siobhan Fitzpatrick.

"This is a significant moment, not just for wheelchair basketball but for British Paralympic sport," said UK Sport chief executive Sally Munday.

"I'm delighted the BBC is supporting one of our most exciting and dynamic Paralympic sports."

Cardiff Met Archers and East London Phoenix are the other teams competing for the title.

Each team will play each other three times with the finals held on 14 May.

How to watch

All times are GMT/BST and are subject to change at late notice.

Saturday, 22 January

13:00: Worcester Wolves v Loughborough Lightning - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Saturday, 26 February

13:00: Cardiff Met Archers v Loughborough Lightning - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Saturday, 5 March

16:30: East London Phoenix v Loughborough Lightning - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Saturday, 2 April

18:00: Loughborough Lightning v Cardiff Met Archers - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 3 April

12:00: Worcester Wolves v East London Phoenix - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Saturday, 30 April

13:00: East London Phoenix v Cardiff Met Archers - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

18:00: Loughborough Lightning v Worcester Wolves - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Saturday, 14 May

15:00: Play offs/finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.