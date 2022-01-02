Bethany Firth has won six Paralympic gold medals and three silver medals

Bethany Firth says winning gold at the next year's Commonwealth Games would be the "icing on the cake" for her career.

The Co Down woman won Paralympic gold in the S14 200m freestyle in 2016 it is included for the first time in the Commonwealth Games.

"I've won European gold, world gold and Paralympic gold but not that one - it would be the icing on the cake to make the collection complete," said Firth.

"That'll be the one. I've always said I've wanted all of them."

It will be the first time that the 25-year-old from Seaforde, who has won six Paralympic golds, will swim for Northern Ireland in a para event at the Commonwealth Games.

Firth, who plans to compete in her fourth Olympics at the 2024 Paris Games, will start as favourite for gold in Birmingham in S14 200m freestyle.

Her victory in Rio was followed by a silver in the event last year in Tokyo with GB team-mate Jessica Jane Applegate taking bronze - she is expected to be her closest rival next summer.

Visibility of disability

Firth told Sportsound Extra Time that the inclusion of para sports in Birmingham is a sign of progress.

"I was so excited when I heard there were going to para events - I think as time has moved on it's opened people's eyes about disabilities that should be included," she added.

Bethany Firth on her way to S14 200m freestyle gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics

"Why shouldn't they be included - these athletes are training exactly the same as other athletes and even harder because we have to overcome a lot more obstacles.

"Including them in the Commonwealth Games is so important. It's important for even people with a disability to see that it's all inclusive - it doesn't have to be separate.

"I'm even more excited to represent Northern Ireland at the Games, to do them proud and bring a medal back. Hopefully I'll also be in the relay with the other girls.

"It really puts our wee country on the map when we represent Northern Ireland. If I don't get gold I'll go again for the next one - I might be grey but I'll keep going," she joked.

