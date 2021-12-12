Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Great Britain, bronze medallists at the Tokyo Paralympics in September, won all five group games on their way to the European Championships final

Great Britain's men's wheelchair basketball side have forfeited the European Championships final after a positive Covid-19 case in their squad.

Britain, the defending champions, were set to face the Netherlands in the gold-medal match in Madrid on Sunday.

"This has been a tremendously hard decision that the team has collectively reached," British Wheelchair Basketball said in a statement.

On Friday, Britain withdrew from the women's final due to Covid-19 concerns.

After announcing the men's team had followed suit, British Wheelchair Basketball said the unnamed team member who had tested positive will complete 10 days of isolation in Spain.

"The team's priority remains to safeguard the health and wellbeing of not only the GB athletes and staff members, but also of the wider competition community at the 2021 European Championships in Madrid," the governing body added.

"Throughout the tournament, British Wheelchair Basketball has given all players and staff members the opportunity to return home, should they have any concerns about Covid-19.

"British Wheelchair Basketball has consistently prioritised the health and wellbeing of its players and they return home with the full support of the organisation."